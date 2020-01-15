Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee set up by MHA on Assam gets one-month extension

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:25 IST
Committee set up by MHA on Assam gets one-month extension

A high-level committee, set up by the Home Ministry to suggest ways for providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam, has been given one-month extension to submit its report. This comes two days after a four-member delegation of the committee, headed by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma, met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the progress of its work.

According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, the committee has been given an additional month to submit its report, from six months earlier to seven months now. The committee was set up in mid-July last year.

Officials said when the delegation of the committee met the home minister, they sought 15 more days to submit the panel's report. After their meeting with Shah, Justice (Retd) Sharma had said, "We have apprised the home minister about the progress of our work. The home minister has given a few suggestions. We hope to submit our final report within next 15 days".

The committee, with more than a dozen members, was set up as per the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord. According to its terms and conditions, "The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in the Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people."

"The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people," according to a Home Ministry notification. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had met the home minister last week and discussed with him various aspects of the Assam Accord's Clause 6, under which the central government had promised to provide constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people.

The committee is said to have completed its deliberations and discussions with various stakeholders in Assam. Assam has been witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

There has been a growing feeling among the indigenous people of Assam that the newly-enacted legislation will hurt their interests both politically, culturally as well as socially, sources said. The Assam Accord provides for detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants, who have entered the country after 1971 and living in the state, irrespective of their religion.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The protesters in Assam said that the CAA violates the provisions of the Assam Accord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team

Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 23-times Grand Slam winner, who will begin her quest to match Margar...

Audi launches crossover SUV Q8 in India at Rs 1.33 crore

German luxury car maker Audi on Wednesday entered a new segment, big sports utility vehicle-coup, in its India portfolio with the launch of crossover SUV Q8 in the domestic market, priced at Rs 1.33 crore. The BSVI-compliant crossover SUV h...

Man held for smuggling fake Indian currency from B'desh

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the DRI for allegedly smuggling fake Indian currency notes with the face value of Rs 18.75 lakh from Bangladesh, an official said on Wednesday. Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI...

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020