Rly withdraws request to UPSC to recruit Gr A officers under various cadres

The Railway Board has withdrawn its request to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for recruiting Group A officers under various cadres, setting the ball rolling for the merger of eight railway cadres into one service, according to a letter written by the board. This also meant that around 100 seats would be reduced from the civil services exams because of the withdrawal of the railways from recruitment of officers, officials said on Wednesday.

The development comes despite large-scale protests by the officers of the civil service cadre who have raised concerns over losing seniority and career prospects. In a letter dated January 9, the Railway Board has said firmed up indents for nine organised services such as the IRSE, the IRSME, the IRSEE, the IRSS, the IRTS, the IRAS, the IRPS and the RPF through the Engineering Services Examination-2020 and the Civil Services Examination-2020 were advised, but after the cabinet decision to merge the cadres, they were withdrawn.

"Consequent upon Cabinet's decision to introduce Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) from next recruitment cycle, Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw its indents for above services except Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS), erstwhile known as RPF, through Engineering Services Examination-2020 and Civil Services Examination-2020," the Railway Board has written to the UPSC. "UPSC and DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) are accordingly requested to please take necessary action," it has said.

The technical personnel from mechanical, civil and other engineering services are presently recruited through the Engineering Services Examination, while for non-technical posts, candidates are selected through the Civil Services Examination.

