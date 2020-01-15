Man held for smuggling fake Indian currency from B'desh

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the DRI for allegedly smuggling fake Indian currency notes with the face value of Rs 18.75 lakh from Bangladesh, an official said on Wednesday. Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) found 386 pieces of fake currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1191 pieces of fake notes of Rs 500 denomination on the accused Lalu Khan.

He was arrested on Monday by the Nagpur unit of the DRI as part of a multi-state operation, the official said. The DRI suspects the involvement of an international syndicate being operated from Bangladesh in the printing and distribution of counterfeit Indian banknotes, he said.

The sleuths are also probing the involvement of more persons in the racket. Khan was booked under the Customs Act, 1962..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

