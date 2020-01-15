'AT Fair price shop owner, 3 others booked in Punjab's Pathankot

A fair price shop owner and three others were booked on Wednesday in Punjab's Pathankot allegedly usurping wheat meant for BPL families, an official said. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Purshotam Lal, Khiala village head Rajni and two others in this regard, a government statement said.

Lal was running a depot for the distribution of wheat in the village under the public distribution scheme, the statement said. A total of 229 cards have been issued to BPL families in the village.

Accordingly, 138 quintals of wheat was allocated to the shop from December 2014 to March 2017. Lal, allegedly in connivance with Rajini and others, misappropriated the wheat meant for distributed among poor families, according to an inquiry conducted by the Food and Civil Supplies Department. PTI CHS RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

