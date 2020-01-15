We cannot forget what is going on Kashmir, says Aishe Ghosh outside Jamia

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday said that whatever is going on in Kashmir cannot be forgotten. "Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se is sarkar ne shuru kiya tha ki hamare samvidhan ko hamse chheena jaye (In this battle, we cannot forget Kashmir, it's people. What is happening to them, the government somewhere started from there that our Constitution is snatched from us), Ghosh said while addressing a gathering outside Jamia Millia Islamia.

The Delhi Police had on Monday questioned Ghosh and two others in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5. The Delhi Police recorded the statements of Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the case. The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is investigating the violence in JNU, had on Friday released photographs of nine suspects, including that of Ghosh.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

