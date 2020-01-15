Left Menu
Jaishankar holds meetings with Russian foreign minister, B'desh information minister

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 15-01-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 23:03 IST
Jaishankar holds meetings with Russian foreign minister, B'desh information minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of bilateral meetings with several foreign dignitaries, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. In his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar held a detailed exchange of views on key regional and international issues, including the situation relating to Iran, Syria and Libya.

Lavrov briefed Jaishankar on priorities for Russia as current chair of BRICS and the SCO whose summit meetings would be held in Russia in July. Jaishankar accepted Lavrov's invitation to participate in the next RIC meeting to be hosted by Russia, the MEA said in a statement.

The ministers also reviewed key issues in various areas of India-Russia bilateral cooperation, including implementation of decisions taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok in September last year. Jaishankar also met Mahmud and held discussions on furthering connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

"Pleased to meet Bangladesh Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud. Good to note that our initiatives on media are being taken forward. A good discussion on furthering connectivity," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Jaishankar also met Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and held discussions on digital cooperation and global issues.

"Warmly welcomed FM @UrmasReinsalu of Estonia. A very productive conversation on digital cooperation and global issues. Look forward to our working together," he said in another tweet. He met a delegation from the US and spoke about opportunities for further cooperation.

"Received the US delegates at #Raisina2020: Deputy NSA Matthew Pottinger, @LisaCurtisHF, @State_SCA Alice Wells. Spoke about our shared agenda and opportunities for further cooperation," Jaishankar said. He also met National Security Advisor of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib and discussed the current situation and bilateral relations.

"Met Afghan NSA @hmohib. Discussed the current situation and our bilateral relations," he said in another tweet. Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid at India's flagship global conference Raisina Dialogue. "Nice to meet FM @abdulla_shahid  of Maldives at #Raisina2020. Opportunity to take stock of our relationship," he said in a tweet.

He also met Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland QC and discussed addressing developmental challenges. "Good to catch up with @PScotlandCSG, Secretary General @commonwealthsec. Discussed addressing developmental challenges," he tweeted.

