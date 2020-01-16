Christian girls are being targeted in the name of 'love Jihad' in Kerala: Syro-Malabar church report

Syro-Malabar Media Commission report released by the Syro-Malabar Church has said that Christian girls are being targeted and killed in the name of 'love Jihad' in Kerala. "It is a matter of concern that 'love Jihad' is increasing in Kerala causing danger to the secular harmony and societal peace in Kerala," the report said.

According to police, among the 21 people who joined the Islamic State (ISIS) half of them were Christian converts. "It is a serious matter that many who are not in the records are being converted and used for terrorist activities. These statistics show that "love jihad" is not imaginary," the report highlighted.

"There have been recent cases in Kerala of women being sexually utilised in the name of love and later are forced to convert their religion. It is said that police has not taken caution in these cases," it added. Synod to start awareness for parents and children on "love jihad". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.