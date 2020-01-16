Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convicts won't be able to escape gallows: Nirbhaya's father

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:24 IST
Convicts won't be able to escape gallows: Nirbhaya's father

The father of the 23-year-old paramedic student, who was raped and brutally assaulted by six men in the national capital in December 2012, on Thursday said the convicts will not be able to escape the gallows, despite all the legal tactics they may employ. After the gruesome incident, the paramedic student was flown to Singapore for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her father's remarks came after a Delhi court directed the Tihar Jail authorities on Thursday to file a proper report by Friday on the status of the scheduled execution of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora passed the directions after the jail authorities said they had written to the Delhi government on the issue of the scheduled execution on January 22 in view of the pending mercy plea of one of the convicts.

The court was hearing a plea moved by one of the four death-row convicts in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, seeking postponement of the date of his execution on the ground that his mercy petition was pending with the president. Nirbhaya's father said the court will decide on the future course of action on Friday.

"We have not lost hope. There is no law for the victim's family but there are legal remedies available to the convicts, which is why the problems are arising," he said. However, he said they had not lost hope and their fight for justice will continue.

"Justice is not far and their hanging is not far. They should prepare themselves for the hanging. They might delay it, but it will happen," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana BJP calls for rejection of TRS in urban bodies' polls

Tgana BJP calls for rejection of TRS in urban bodies polls Hyderabad, Jan 16 PTI People of Telangana should teach the ruling TRS a lesson by rejecting it in the upcoming urban local bodies polls, state BJP president K Laxman said on Th...

BJP gets 11.65 lakh suggestions for Delhi poll manifesto: Manoj Tiwari

The BJPs fortnight-long drive seeking peoples inputs to prepare a manifesto for the Delhi polls has received 11.65 lakh suggestions over a range of issues including the amended citizenship law and the continuing protests against it.Delhi BJ...

Soccer-Setien tasked with returning sparkle to Barca in debut against Granada

After replacing the uninspiring yet successful Ernesto Valverde with Quique Setien, La Liga leaders Barcelona will be expected to produce a spectacle of attacking football when they host Granada on Sunday in their first game under the new m...

Man held for killing his friend, throwing body in Ganga canal in UP's Hapur

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend and throwing the body in Ganga canal in Hapur earlier this month, police said here. Gajendra, resident of Hapur, has confessed that he had strangulated Pawan Sharma and thrown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020