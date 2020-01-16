Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven-year-old raped in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:51 IST
Seven-year-old raped in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Lakhanpur area of the district where accused Lokesh Jatav (21) allegedly lured the minor girl on pretext of giving a candy and raped her at a secluded place.

A passerby informed the victim's family who then lodged a complaint with the police, Lakhanpur SHO Purushottam Lal said. He said the accused was arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Further investigation into the matter was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that Congress had approved.The OMB, the White Ho...

UPDATE 2-"Devil is in the detail" - EU says will check US-China deal

The European Union will check to see whether a major deal struck by the United States and China complies with global trade rules, the EUs trade chief said on Thursday. On Wednesday, Washington and Beijing scaled back their 18-month trade ro...

Reports: Astros considering Showalter, Gibbons

With the 2020 season fast approaching, the Houston Astros have interviewed Buck Showalter for their vacant managerial position, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Athletic reported that Showalter had a sit-down meeting with Astros exec...

Deepika, Meghna visit theatre to see reactions of people on 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukones latest outing Chhapaak, which has hit the theatres on January 10, got nothing but great reviews from the moviegoers. On Thursday, Deepika herself visited a theatre to see the reactions received for Chhapaak. The 34-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020