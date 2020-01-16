Seven-year-old raped in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Lakhanpur area of the district where accused Lokesh Jatav (21) allegedly lured the minor girl on pretext of giving a candy and raped her at a secluded place.

A passerby informed the victim's family who then lodged a complaint with the police, Lakhanpur SHO Purushottam Lal said. He said the accused was arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Further investigation into the matter was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.