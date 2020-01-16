Left Menu
India hopes for issue-specific meetings at CoP26

India is hoping for issue-specific meetings in the upcoming Conference of Parties (CoP) 26 to be held in Glasgow from November 9 till November 19.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 16-01-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  Created: 16-01-2020 22:56 IST
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

India is hoping for issue-specific meetings in the upcoming Conference of Parties (CoP) 26 to be held in Glasgow from November 9 till November 19. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar today held a meeting with Conference of Parties 26 (CoP) President, Claire O'Neill and CoP working committee over pending issues that required discussions.

"The meeting was positive. India is leading in the action. We have taken a challenge of 450gw of renewable energy in the near future. We have also taken a target to restore 26 million hectors land under degradation," the minister told ANI after the meeting. "We have also prepared a specific 100 cities nation action plan on clean air. Here we will fight both climate change and pollution. We have created tremendous advancement in the cleaning of the river," he added.

As an emerging economy, India's greatest challenge lies in technological support at a reasonable cost. "At the same time, India needs proper market mechanism which will not do injustice to the country," says Javadekar.

India has also enhanced its renewable capacity to a great extent in the last five years. Also, BS6 fuel which is due to be introduced from April will reduce pollution to a great extent. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) conference's ultimate aim is to prevent "dangerous" human interference with the climate system.

CoP 26 will be held in Glasgow from Nov 9 till Nov 19 this year under the presidency of the UK government. The CoP 25 was held in Madrid in 2019.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland also met the minister over climatic actions in Commonwealth countries. (ANI)

