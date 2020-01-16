Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protecting data essential for economic wellbeing, national security: Foreign Secy on 5G

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:18 IST
Protecting data essential for economic wellbeing, national security: Foreign Secy on 5G

Amid concerns over data protection under the new 5G technology, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday said in an increasingly digital world, information is power and so protecting data is essential for economic wellbeing and national security. "If information is the new gold, then we are sitting on 1/7th of the world's proven reserves. Because one out of every seven in the world is an Indian," he said at a panel discussion at the Raisina dialogue.

"So the data that is collected, whether it is for the economic purpose whether it is for national security, whether it is for any other reason, is something that we need to protect," he said. His remarks come as Telecom operators in the country have submitted their applications for 5G trials.

Last month, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G network. India will not bar any equipment suppliers in the upcoming trials for 5G. The stance had spelt relief for Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei, which rivals western equipment makers such as Ericsson and is facing curbs in the US.

Asked about the 5G techology, Gokhale said simply going with a technology because it is the cheapest would not be the wise course of action. "The wise course of action will be to develop our own capacity and capability and I have no doubt that the government is looking at certain core technologies which will protect the core, but we have to be mindful of the fact that whichever technology we choose, we are going to be living with it for 20 or 30 years," he said.

"In an increasingly digital world, information is power so we have to protect the data that is essential for our economic wellbeing and for our national security," Gokhale said. The Foreign Secretary also said India supports an organic economic growth and its intention is not to disrupt.

"No indication that we are a disruptive power, we are a power that stabilises and a power which everybody else is confident which actually supports a multilateral security structure," he said. Besides Gokhale, US Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Jukka Juusti, Permanent Secretary, Finland's Ministry of Defence, were also part of the panel discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran wants dialogue, working to 'prevent war'

Tehran, Jan 16 AFP Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday he wants to avoid war after Tehran and Washington appeared on the brink of direct military confrontation in early January for the second time in less than a year. Ahead of parl...

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Washington, Jan 16 AFP Microsoft said Thursday it would become carbon negative by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change. The company said the move would by 2050 remove from the environment all the ...

Ukrainian foreign minister tells Iran demands over plane crash investigation unchanged

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims of an airliner downed near Tehran last week.We discussed...

Mali attack kills 15 in Fulani village

Bamako, Jan 16 AFP Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, security and local officials said on Thursday, in a fresh bout of apparent ethnic violence in the war-torn country. Armed men attacked Sind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020