Maha govt transfers 22 IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 22 IAS officers, with Sindhudurg district collector D D Pandharpatte replacing IPS officer Brijesh Singh as the Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department. As per convention, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official headed the Information and Public Relations Department till Singh became the first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to hold the post during the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime.

Additional Municipal Commissioner in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pravin Darade, will be the new Commissioner of Social Welfare, Pune. Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department, has been transferred to Energy Department..

