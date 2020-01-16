Maha govt transfers 22 IAS officers
The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 22 IAS officers, with Sindhudurg district collector D D Pandharpatte replacing IPS officer Brijesh Singh as the Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department. As per convention, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official headed the Information and Public Relations Department till Singh became the first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to hold the post during the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime.
Additional Municipal Commissioner in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pravin Darade, will be the new Commissioner of Social Welfare, Pune. Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department, has been transferred to Energy Department..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
China blue chips hit near 11-month high on trade optimism, policy support
China blue chips at 2-year high as trade deal lifts sentiment
China blue chips hit near 2-year high on trade optimism, policy support
Swarna Jayanti Fellowships awarded to 14 scientists involved in research projects
NZ call up Glenn Phillips as Williamson, Nicholls fall sick