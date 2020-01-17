Odisha CM lays foundation stone for 7 projects in Puri

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid foundation stone for seven projects worth about Rs 500 crore for the heritage and infrastructure development of the pilgrim town of Puri. The projects, aimed at beautifying Puri, will be implemented under the state governments Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme, officials said.

After visiting Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday, the chief minister reviewed the heritage corridor project around the temple. The projects for which foundation stones were laid include the Shree Setu project, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, multi-level car parking and redevelopment of municipal market at Grand Road.

The Shree Setu project is a 2.3 km link that will connect NH-316 with Grand Road, in front of the temple, through a trumpet bridge. The project, to be constructed at an estimated expenditure of Rs 181 crore, will facilitate linking the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre (JBPC) with the national highway.

The JBPC, to be built at Jagannath Ballav Math in Puri town with an investment of Rs 100 crore, will have multi-level parking for 1,000 cars, commercial space, a meditation centre and multi-modal hub. A multi-level parking for 500 cars, 500 two-wheelers and 350 vending outlets will come up at Old Jail Complex at a cost of Rs 90.22 crore.

The foundation stone for renovation of municipal market complex into a modern market complex along the Grand Road was also laid by Patnaik. The renovated market complex will house 500 vending outlets and parking space for 1,000 cars.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for beach front vending zone project that will have 800 organised and aesthetically built kiosks for rehabilitating vendors. A centralized kitchen will be constructed at Mangalaghat for providing midday meal and Aahar to 50,000 children.

An amount of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Swargadwar (holy crematorium) in Puri. Modern facilities will be made available for cremation and pallbearers at Swargadwar, which was ravaged by cyclone Fani in 2019. "Transforming Puri into a world-class heritage city, Party President & CM @Naveen_Odisha laid foundation stones for several mega heritage & infra projects under the ABADHA scheme. The projects aim at providing pilgrims a divine experience at the holy town," the BJD said in its Twitter handle..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.