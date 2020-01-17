Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Assembly moves resolution against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:24 IST
Punjab Assembly moves resolution against CAA

The ruling Congress moved a resolution in the state Assembly here on Friday demanding that the Central government scrap the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special session.

"The CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country. The State of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society," Mohindra said while reading out the resolution. After Kerala, Punjab is the second state to pass a resolution against the CAA.

The resolution said the amended law on citizenship seeks to negate the very secular fabric on which the Constitution of India is based. "It is divisive and stands for everything opposed to a free and fair democracy, which must enshrine equality for all. Alongside the religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship, it is apprehended that the CAA is also likely to endanger the linguistic and cultural identity of some sections of our people. CAA also envisages cancellation of the registration of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders, if they violate any law," the resolution said.

It further said the CAA is aimed at distinguishing between illegal migrants on the basis of religion, which is not permissible under the Constitution that guarantees the right to equality and equal protection of the laws to all persons. CAA provides for granting citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014 but not to members of the Muslim community.

The ideology behind the CAA is "inherently discriminatory and as far away as it can be from being a humanitarian measure," the resolution alleged. "In the backdrop of these facts, it is evident that the CAA violates the secular identity of India, which is basic feature of our Constitution; therefore, the House resolves to urge the Government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups in India.

"Given the apprehensions about National Register of Citizens and that the National Population Register is a prelude to the NRC designed to deprive a section of persons from citizenship of India and implement CAA, this House further resolves that Central government should amend the forms/documentation associated with the NPR to allay such apprehension in the minds of the people and only thereafter undertake work of enumeration under NPR," the resolution said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Fiji cyclone leaves two missing, 119 in emergency shelter

A father and daughter have swept away in a swollen stream as Tropical Cyclone Tino caused widespread flooding in Fiji, forcing more than 100 people to take refuge in evacuation centers. It is the second cyclone to hit the Pacific island na...

Pakistani court hands down 55-year sentences to 86 Islamists

A Pakistani court has sentenced 86 members of a radical Islamist party to 55-year prison terms each for taking part in violent rallies in 2018 over the acquittal of a Christian woman in a blasphemy case, a party official said Friday. The v...

Roundtable with Ministries and CPSEs held on 14 Jan as part of GeM Samvaad

GeM Samvaad, a two-month-long national outreach programme was launched on 17th December 2019 to reach out to stakeholders across the country and also local sellers in order to facilitate the on-boarding of local sellers on the marketplace w...

Chitkara University Selected in Elite 150 at Asia's Most Exciting Startup Competition LKYGBPC 2020 (Global Innovation Competition), Organized by Singapore Management University

CHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chitkara University today announced that it has been selected in the group of elite 150 finalists in Asias most exciting startup competition, The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020