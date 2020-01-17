Guv slams LDF govt over moving SC on CAA without informing him

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday lashed out at theLeft-ruled state government over it approaching the SupremeCourt against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said he mayseek a report for not informing him about the move

The state government had on January 13 moved theSupreme Court challenging the Act and has sought to declare itas ultra vires of the Constitution

"Wherever I see there is any violation, wherever,they are departing from the rule, from the provisions of theConstitution, there is no way I shall not ask for a report,"Khan told reporters in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.