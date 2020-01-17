Left Menu
Banned NDFB gives up arms, signs agreement with govt

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:20 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:20 IST
Banned NDFB, an insurgent group active in Assam, has signed an agreement with the government for suspension of operations, officials said on Friday.

According to the pact, the National Democratic Front of Boroland under the leadership of its 'president' B Saoraigwra will abjure violence and join in peace talks with the government.

The tripartite agreement was signed by representatives of the NDFB and the central and Assam governments, the officials said.

