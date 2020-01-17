Banned NDFB gives up arms, signs agreement with govt

Banned NDFB, an insurgent group active in Assam, has signed an agreement with the government for suspension of operations, officials said on Friday.

According to the pact, the National Democratic Front of Boroland under the leadership of its 'president' B Saoraigwra will abjure violence and join in peace talks with the government.

The tripartite agreement was signed by representatives of the NDFB and the central and Assam governments, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

