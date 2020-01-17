Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travellers from China to be screened for novel coronavirus at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata airports

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:40 IST
Travellers from China to be screened for novel coronavirus at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata airports

As a precautionary measure in the wake of the outbreak of an infection in China because of a new strain of virus, the Union Health Ministry has instructed screening of travellers from the neighbouring country at Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata airports using thermal scanners. The government has also issued a travel advisory asking citizens travelling to and from China to follow certain precautionary measures. It stated that as on January 11, as many as 41 confirmed cases of the infection by a novel coronavirus have been reported in China, and one person has died.

The situation is being monitored in consultation with WHO, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said, adding that keeping in view the limited human-to-human transmission of the virus, infection risk at global level is perceived to be low. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took a stock of public health preparedness in the country on Friday.

"However, as a matter of precaution, the Ministry of Health has instructed screening of international travellers from China at designated airports namely, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata through thermal scanners. In coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in-flight announcements are also being made," a health ministry statement said. The ministry has also issued necessary directions to all those concerned on laboratory diagnosis, surveillance, infection prevention and control and risk communication. Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has been geared up for community surveillance and contact tracing.

The National Institute Of Virology, Pune, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Laboratory are coordinating testing of samples for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the country. Hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities has been also reviewed during high-level meetings. Advisories and infection prevention and control guidelines have been shared with the states, the statement said.

"According to WHO, the situation is still evolving and preliminary investigations suggest link to the sea-food market. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, which cause illnesses to people and also circulate in animals including camels, cats and bats. In rare cases, animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people. "The Government of India is regularly reviewing the public health preparedness in the country since the news broke," a health ministry statement said.

As directed by the Health Ministry, meetings of a joint monitoring group were convened under the chairmanship of the director general of health services on January 8 and 15 with representations from various stakeholders and WHO. "The public health preparedness is being reviewed on day-to-day basis and the core capacities to timely detect and manage importation of the nCoV into the country are being strengthened further," the Union health secretary said.

State governments have also been advised on the necessary precaution to be taken on the issue. The health ministry is also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, and the immigration officers at the designated airports have been sensitised, the health ministry statement said. The advisory issued by the government stated that even though the mode of transmission of the novel coronavirus is unclear as of now, those visiting China are advised to avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered, and refrain consuming "raw or undercooked meat".

The WHO on Thursday stated that not enough is known about the novel coronavirus to draw definitive conclusions about how it is transmitted, clinical features of the disease, or the extent to which it has spread. "The source also remains unknown," it said while urging all countries to be prepared to tackle the spread of the virus. "WHO encourages all countries to continue preparedness activities on the novel coronavirus," the global health body had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Edward VIII coin bought for million pounds

A rare 1937 Edward VIII sovereign coin has been bought by a private collector for 1 million pounds 1.31 million, making it the most expensive British coin ever. The coin was one of six prepared by the Royal Mint when Edward became king in 1...

UPDATE 1-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup

Lahore, Jan 17 AFP Recalled Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note. The 38-year-old was Thursday re...

Special court likely to give verdict in 1981 Behmai massacre case

A special court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Saturday on the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village of Kanpur Dehat district, allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi nearly four decades ago.We have much hope that the trial court is lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020