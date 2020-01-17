Clash erupts in Bengal's Kamarhati; motorbikes, shops burnt

A clash erupted between two groups in Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday leading to police deployment in the area, a senior officer said. Bombs were hurled and shops and motorbikes vandalised and set on fire during a clash that broke out on Kamarhati's Mackenzie Road at around 5 pm, Dhrubojyoti De, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told PTI.

However, nobody was injured in the incident, he said. "Initial reports suggest that it was a clash between two groups. Adequate forces have been deployed in the area. We have sought a report from the local police station," De added.

