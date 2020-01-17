Give details on plan to keep Mumbai malls open 24/7: Shelar

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to clarify on media reports claiming malls and eateries in Mumbai will soon be open all 24 hours. He was reacting to reports which claimed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai police had given permission to such establishments, which fall under the "gated communities" and non-residential areas, to remain open 24/7.

The move was approved in a meeting chaired by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on January 16, with the BMC chief, police commissioner and representatives of malls, hotels and restaurants in attendance, these reports claimed. Shelar said peace, safety and security of Mumbaikars was top priority, adding "any mall, eatery which is a security threat for residential areas or puts burden on police will be opposed." PTI MR BNM BNM.

