Indonesian woman with fake visa arrested in UP

An Indonesian woman was arrested by Immigration Department on the Sonauli border of Uttar Pradesh's Maharganj district when she was trying to enter Nepal on a fake visa, police said on Friday. "The woman was on her way to Nepal with a fake visa when the immigration team arrested and handed over her the police," Ashutosh Shukla, SSP told media on Friday.

He said that the woman was identified as Rohana Emam Sabri (44). A case has been registered agent her and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

