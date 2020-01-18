Minor gang-raped by three men in Mathura

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Surir area here by three men, out of whom one accused has been identified by the victim. The incident occurred on Friday during day time when the minor had gone out with her grandmother.

"A case has been filed on the basis of a complaint by the victim's father. The victim was sent for a medical examination, the accused will be arrested soon," said Alok Dubey, Circle Officer. "According to the minor, she had gone out with her grandmother when three people came, took her away and raped her one by one. The minor knows one of the accused," the official added.

The victim's family members have asserted that she was taken for the medical examination by the police at night but no doctor was available in the hospital at that time. So the medical examination will be conducted today. "We have come from 70 kms away but no doctor is available here to conduct the medical examination," said the minor's grandfather.

According to him, the victim had gone with her grandmother to collect fodder when the incident took place. Three men took her away at around 2 pm and left her at 5 pm. The family members couldn't find the accused persons but they have recovered one motorcycle. A case has been registered against Pawan (one of the accused) and two other unidentified men. (ANI)

