CM seeks safe return of Army jawan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to speed up efforts for the safe return of missing Army jawan Rajendra Singh. Attached with 11 Garhwal Rifles, Singh who hails from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had gone missing on January 8 from near the LoC in Kashmir where he was deployed.

Concerned about the jawan's well being, his family had approached the state government requesting it to ensure his safe return. The chief minister took up the matter with the defence minister during a courtesy call on him in New Delhi, an official release here said.

Rawat also discussed with Singh in detail how the Army could lend a helping hand in developing basic infrastructure in border villages and keeping them populated. PTI ALM RAX

