Maha: Two police constables held for graft

Three persons, including two police constables, have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a hawker in Dharavi here, police said on Saturday. The Mumbai police's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested constables -- Sanjay Talekar and Mukund Shinde -- and Pratik Meher on Friday, an official said.

Another constable, who is wanted in the case, is absconding, he added. The accused constables had allegedly demanded Rs 32,000 from a hawker for setting up a new food cart at 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, the official said.

After negotiations, the accused brought down the bribe amount to Rs 25,000, he said. The complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid at Dharavi police station on Friday, when the exchange was scheduled to take place, the official said.

The constables asked the complainant to keep the bribe amount at a cake shop opposite the police station, he said, adding that the money was handed over to Meher who was caught with the money. While Talkar and Shinde were taken into custody, Rane remains absconding, he said.

The accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the official added..

