PM Modi condoles death of Ashwini Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of journalist and former parliamentarian Ashwini Chopra, saying he will be remembered for his contribution to the media world.

Chopra, 63, a former MP and resident editor of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari died on Saturday.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Ashwini Kumar Chopra ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

