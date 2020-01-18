NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM1 MH-PRAGYA-ENVELOPES-ATS MP ATS detains Maha doctor over suspicious envelopes to Pragya Aurangabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a doctor from Nanded district of Maharashtra for allegedly sending suspicious envelopes to controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, police said on Saturday.

BOM2 MH-SHOPS-AADITYA Shops, malls & eateries in Mumbai have option to remain open 24x7 from Jan 26: Aaditya Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory. BOM6 MH-SAVARKAR-RAUT Those opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar should spend time in Andaman jail: Raut Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had been lodged during his incarceration.

BOM4 MH-SAVARKAR-CONG Kalapani convicts who never sought British mercy deserve Bharat Ratna: Cong Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Hitting back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his remarks on opponents of the Bharat Ratna honour for V D Savarkar, the Congress on Saturday said supporters of the Hindutva ideologue should visit the erstwhile Andaman Jail to understand the sacrifice made by those freedom fighters who never apologised to the British. PTI KRK KRK KRK.

