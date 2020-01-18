Naxals burn vehicles, machine used in road construction in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Three trucks and a machine being used in the construction of Leda and Kummakoleng road in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh were burnt down by Naxals here, police said on Saturday.

The construction work was being undertaken between Chidpal and Chiurwada village in Sukma here when the incident took place, Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.