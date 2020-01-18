Third gender person elected deputy Sarpanch in Rajasthan's Patan

Setting an example for rising above the social stigma, a third gender person was elected as the deputy sarpanch in Patan Panchayat of Sikar district in Rajasthan. Rekha Bai was elected as deputy sarpanch after she received 15 out of 16 votes in the election.

"My aim is to take care of the people in this region any way I can. I will assure cleanliness and sanitation in the public places have toilets constructed in the area," said Rekha Bai, who has served three times as a panch. A procession was also carried out in the villages here to mark Bai's victory in the polls. (ANI)

