Man wanted for cheating in several Maha cities held in Thane

A man wanted in cheating cases in several cities of Maharashtra was arrested on Friday in Thane by the city police's Anti Extortion Cell, an official said. Prashant Ganpat Badekar alias Arvind Sontakke (42) would gain the confidence of victims by claiming he knew highly influential people in politics, bureaucracy and industry and then would take money after promising them jobs and houses, an official said.

"In the latest case, he cheated 16 people in Satara claiming he would get them jobs in Reserve Bank of India and MHADA houses and took Rs 90 lakh. He was arrested on a tip-off from the Takaipada area of Kalyan in Thane district," he said. "He has cheating cases against his name in Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Nandurbar, and Aurangabad. These were filed between 2006 and 2019," AEC Inspector Vilas Ghodke said.

Inspector Bhanudas Bhoite of Mawal police station said the accused was produced in court in Satara and has been remanded in police custody till January 22...

