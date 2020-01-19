Left Menu
Car mishap: Shabana Azmi 'stable', FIR lodged against driver

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 12:14 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 12:13 IST
Shabana Azmi being taken out of the car which met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. Photo/ANI

An FIR has been registered against the driver of veteran actor Shabana Azmi for rash and negligent driving, after her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Azmi (69), who was injured in the accident which took place on Saturday, is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri and is "stable", the hospital's Executive Director and CEO Dr. Santosh Shetty told PTI.

Driver Kamlesh Kamath (38), who sustained minor injuries in the incident, was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle when Azmi's Tata Safari car rammed into a truck near Khalapur, about 60 km from here in neighboring Raigad district, a local police official earlier said. Azmi's husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, was traveling in another car, Raigad Superintendent of Police Paraskar told PTI on Sunday.

"We have booked driver Kamlesh Kamath under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 and 337 for rash and negligent driving and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He is not yet arrested," Paraskar said. The car will be sent for an inspection to RTO (regional transport office) to ascertain if there was any fault in the vehicle or if the mishap took place after the driver lost control, he said.

After the incident, Azmi was first rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital here. "We will collect Azmi's medical report from the MGM Hospital where she was initially taken. The driver's medical examination was also conducted and he was not found under the influence of alcohol," Paraskar said.

Meanwhile, Dr Shetty at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital said the actor's health condition is "stable". "Azmi is recuperating. She is stable and under observation. No surgery, the operation was performed during the night...she is undergoing medical treatment," he said.

Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films like "Arth" , "Ankur", "Paar", "Masoom" and "Godmother".

