Two from Nepal drown in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI): Two persons from Nepal, working at a polyhouse farming unit in Telangana's Medak district, drowned in awater storage point on the farm on Sunday, police said. Kishan and Narayana, aged between 22-23 and natives of Nepal, got into water for a bath and accidentally drowned, a police official told PTI over the phone.

Both the bodies have been retrieved. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the workers got stuck in the water storage point and drowned, the official said..

