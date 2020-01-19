Man arrested in Unnao for molesting youth, victim's father found dead under suspicious condition

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Sunday, police said, adding that the youth's father was found dead under suspicious condition.

The incident occurred in Ajgain village in Unnao district, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal said.

"Police have arrested the accused, identified as Vinod, for allegedly molesting a youth. The father of the youth has died under suspicious condition. His body has been sent for a postmortem," Jaiswal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.