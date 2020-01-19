Undertrial escapes from Bengal court complex

An undertrial, accused in a theft case, managed to escape from police custody after he was produced before a court in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, a senior officer said. The accused, Farid Koyal, gave cops a slip from the Baruipur sub-divisional court complex, the police officer said.

During 'naka'checking in the district, two persons including Koyal were arrested on Saturday night and a stolen vehicle was seized from them, he said. "A case has been registered in connection with the escape and searches are underway," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.