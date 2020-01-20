Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:29 IST
Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS9 KL-LD NPR Kerala govt to inform Centre it cannot update NPR Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Front government in Kerala decided to inform the Centre it would not cooperate with the updation of the NPR, saying there were fears among the public about the process and it has the "Constitutional responsibility" to alleviate them and ensure law and order.

MDS8 AP-CAPITALS-LD BILL Bill introduced in AP Assembly to give shape to plan of having 3 capitals Amaravati: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government introduced a Bill in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the state, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. MDS13 KA-LD BOMB (FRESH) "Live bomb" found near ticket counters of Mangaluru airport Mangaluru: A 'live' bomb was found placed in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport in Mangaluru, creating panic.

MDS7 DEF-SUKHOI First Su-30 MKI squadron in place in south India, vigil over Indian Ocean Region on stream Thanjavur (TN): The Indian Air Force commissioned a squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI at the Air Force Station here, the first such base in south India for the high profile fighter jets, seen as a gamechanger in guarding the strategically important Indian Ocean Region (IOR)..

