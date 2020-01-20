Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL1 WB-RS-YECHURY CPI(M) keen on sending Yechury to Rajya Sabha from Bengal Kolkata: In a bid to strengthen the fight against Narendra Modi government in Parliament, the CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit is keen to nominate party general secretary Sitaram Yechury to Rajya Sabha from the state, with the help of the Congress.

CAL2 WB-CITIZENSHIP-BOSE-MUSLIMS BJP leader and Netaji's nephew Chandra Bose wants Muslims included in CAA Kolkata: An "atmosphere of fear" is being created by both the ruling and opposition parties over the new citizenship law, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Bose said on Monday, and urged the Centre to grant citizenship even to Muslims under the amended citizensip act. CAL3 WB-MAMATA-NPR NPR dangerous game, a precursor to NRC: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to her counterparts in the northeast and non- BJP states to take a note of the "clauses" mentioned in the NPR form, before participating in the exercise to update the register.

CES2 TR-CHOWDHURY PWD scam accused ex-minister injured after fall in jail Agartala: Senior CPI(M) leader Badal Chowdhury, who is in judicial custody in a corruption case, was injured after he slipped and fell in the washroom of a jail here, officials said on Monday. CES4 OD-FLIGHT Air India launches flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat Bhubaneswar: The much sought after direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Surat was launched by Air India from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Monday.

CES5 WB-TIGER-PANIC West Bengal village in state of panic after 'tiger' scare Hooghly: Panic gripped residents of Kanaipur village in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday after CCTV footages of an unknown animal led to suspicion of it being a tiger..

