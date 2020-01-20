Left Menu
R'than bridegroom-to-be prints pro-CAA, NRC slogan on wedding invitation

  Sikar
  20-01-2020
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:38 IST
To spread awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "correct decisions", a bridegroom-to-be in Rajasthan's Sikar district has printed a slogan expressing his support for the contentious CAA and NRC on his wedding invitation. Amit Khandelwal (27), whose wedding will take place on February 9, said 700 invitation cards have been printed with the slogan "We support NRC & CAA" and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan logo.

"The decision taken by the Modi government is correct and people should admire it. A lot of confusion is being created among our citizens on the issues of CAA and NRC. I decided to express my support for the government by printing the slogan on my wedding card," he said on Monday. Khandelwal, who runs an e-mitra kiosk and like Modi, is the son of a tea seller, said he has also sent the invitation to the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) seeks to identify infiltrators and take action against them.

Recently, the country has witnessed widespread protests against CAA and NRC. Last week, a bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur had also printed a pro-CAA slogan on his wedding invitation to highlight the "correct facts" about the citizenship law.

