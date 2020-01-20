Woman beaten to death, robbed of jewellery in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 32-year-old woman was battered to death at her home when she resisted an attempt to rob her jewellery in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district early on Monday, police said. Before fleeing with the valuables, the unidentified assailants threw the woman's bloodstained body outside her house, according to Jhalrapatan police station Sub Inspector Komal Pradas.

Sonabai Meghwal was at home while her two children were asleep around 4.30 am, the SI said. Her husband Radheshyam had earlier left home to collect cow dung from a nearby field. The assailants had kept note of him leaving the house and then barged inside, the policeman said.

The woman resisted the bid to loot her mangalsutra and gold earrings. They assaulted her with a heavy stone causing fatal injuries to her head, back and stomach, he added. Police have lodged a case of loot and murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and handed over the woman's body to her family after a post mortem was conducted.

A search is on for the assailants, the SI further said.

