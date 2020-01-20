Maha: Aurangabad Sena functionary set to join MNS
Former Aurangabad districtpresident of Shiv Sena, Suhas Dashrathe, is set to join theMaharashtra Navnirman Sena following his meeting with RajThackeray in Mumbai on Monday
Dashrathe told PTI he had decided to join the MNS ashe was facing injustice in the Shiv Sena.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
