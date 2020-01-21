Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 00:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 00:28 IST
Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India

Sanjiv Chadha has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bank of Baroda, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said. Chadha, who is at present Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India, has been appointed to the new post for a period of three years, it said.

Lingam Venkata Prabhakar, Executive Director in Punjab National Bank, will be MD and CEO in Canara Bank, the order said. His tenure, from the date of assumption of charge on or after February 1, will be till December 31, 2022.

Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed as the MD and CEO in Bank of India for a three-year term. He is at present working as the Executive Director in the same bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

How will Singtel be affected by Indian Supreme Court denial of telcos petition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UK-Africa Investment Summit signed deals over £6.5 billion, More urge on investors to boost biz

The President of Egypt, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson inaugurated the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday, January 20, 2020 in London. The UK-Africa Investment Summit is witnessing the participation of ...

WHO to hold emergency meeting as SARS-like virus spreads in Asia

Geneva, Jan 20 AFP The World Health Organization said Monday that a key emergency committee would meet this week to discuss a new SARS-like virus spreading across China after it reached three other Asian countries. The WHO panel will meet i...

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh accuses ABVP members of beating student

Over a fortnight after the violence on the JNU campus, the universitys students union president Aishe Ghosh alleged on Monday that a student has been beaten up by ABVP members, a charge denied by the RSS-affiliated students body. An unfortu...

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey was on Monday night discharged from the hospital after his health condition improved, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said. Mr Dey was discharged on Monday evening at 830 pm. He is expected to return ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020