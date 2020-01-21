Special shelters to be built in Shimla for use during natural disasters

Special shelters will be constructed in Shimla district under the smart city project to meet any eventuality during natural disasters like earthquakes, a senior official said. About 32 percent of the total geographical area of Himachal Pradesh falls in the very high seismic zone V, while the rest (68 percent) lies in the high seismic zone IV.

New Shimla car parking area and Wakf Board Boileauganj have already been identified to construct these shelters, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said. Presiding over a meeting on disaster management here on Monday, the DC said these shelters would help reduce loss to life and property in case of any natural disaster.

Food and health facilities will be provided in these shelters in case of quake-like disasters, he added. More places including open grounds, car parking and multi level car parking complexes are being identified in the district to construct such shelters, he added.PTI DJI DV

