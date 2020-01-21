Odisha consumer forum directs insurance firm to pay policy

A consumer forum in Odisha's Koraput district has directed an insurance firm to pay a sum of Rs 30,000 to the nominee who was unaware of the policy for almost nine years after the death of his father. The District Consumer Disputes and Redressal Forum, in an order pronounced on Monday based on a complaint, asked the Koraput branch of the Life Insurance Company (LIC) to pay the amount, along with an annual interest of six per cent from April 6, 2016, within 30 days.

Complainant Budra Pradhani, a resident of Pradhaniguda area in the district, said his father Baida Pradhani had bought the policy on July 22, 2006 before his death on November 28, 2007. However, Budra Pradhani said he came to know of the policy only when he returned to his village in 2016 after working in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for 10 years.

But, he said the LIC authorities contended that any death intimation received after three years is barred by limitation and is not payable. He then approached the consumer forum to direct the firm to pay the sum with an interest of nine per cent and a compensation of Rs 50 per day from the day of his father's death.

After examining the case, the forum comprising its president Nibedita Rath and member Jyoti Ranjan Pujari, directed the firm to pay the sum with an interest of six per cent per annum. "The complainant being the nominee is entitled to get the sum along with interest. However, observing the peculiarity of the case, the forum is not inclined to grant interest from the date of the death of the policyholder but from the date of the filing of the case," Rath said.

Budra Pradhani's request for compensation was also not granted, she said..

