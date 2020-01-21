Following are the top news at 1700 hours:

NATION:

DEL31 PM NEPAL 2NDLD PROJECTS Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

New Delhi: India is committed to simplifying traffic with all friendly countries in the neighbourhood and to further facilitate contacts in areas like business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

DEL54 UP-LD SHAH Despite protests, CAA will not be withdrawn: Amit Shah

Lucknow: Attacking the opposition for "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the law will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.

DEL51 NPR-REDDY Disclosure of information in NPR voluntary: MoS Home Reddy

New Delhi: Amidst strong opposition by some non-BJP ruled states, the Centre on Tuesday made it clear that the disclosure of information in the National Population Register (NPR) exercise is not mandatory but voluntary.

DEL40 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Police officer killed, Army jawan injured in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district

Srinagar: A special police officer was killed and a soldier injured on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

DEL21 MHA-CISF MHA sanctions 2,000 posts in CISF

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has approved creation of 2,000 posts in the CISF to augment its strength to effectively guard vital installations, including airports, atomic installations, metro networks, officials said.

DEL52 RAIL-RPF-E TICKET-ARREST RPF busts e-ticket racket with suspected links to terror financing

New Delhi: In its biggest crackdown on illegal ticketing in railways in recent times, the RPF has arrested a madrassa-educated, self-taught software developer from Jharkhand in an e-ticketing racket which is suspected to have links to terror financing, a senior official said on Tuesday.

DEL46 PAVAN VARMA-LD NITISH JD(U)'s Pavan Varma speaks of Nitish's 'private apprehensions' about BJP, questions Delhi alliance

New Delhi: JD(U) leader Pavan Varma on Tuesday sought ideological clarity from party president Nitish Kumar over aligning with the BJP in the Delhi elections, referring to the Bihar chief minister's "private apprehensions" on how the saffron party is leading the country.

DEL53 CBI-DGFT CBI books former DGFT officer, others in Rs 20 cr duty fraud

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a corruption case against a former Directorate General of Foreign Trade joint director along with directors of a private company for allegedly cheating the exchequer of nearly Rs 20.26 crore through fraudulent claim of terminal excise duty in 2014-15, officials said on Tuesday.

MDS10 KL-NEPAL-CM-JAISHANKAR Ker CM seeks assistance of External Affairs ministry

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of External Affairs minister S Jaishanakar to render all assistance to the families of the eight keralite tourists who died at a resort in Nepal.

BOM7 MH-TANHAJI-VIDEO Row over morphed 'Tanhaji' video likening PM Modi to Shivaji

Mumbai: A morphed video clip has surfaced on social media about a sequence from Bollywood film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji and Union Minister Amit Shah as Tanhaji.

BUSINESS:

DEL39 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex ends 205 pts lower; Nifty slips below 12,200

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex dropped 205 points on Tuesday, led by losses in auto, banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a sharp fall in other Asian markets on concerns over a deadly virus in China.

LEGAL:

LGD14 DL-HC-JNU Fee hike: JNUSU moves Delhi HC challenging IHA decision amending Hostel Manual

New Delhi: The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Inter Hostel Administration's (IHA) decision amending the Hostel Manual which has provisions for fee hike.

LGD20 DL-COURT-AZAD Court modifies Azad's bail order, allows him to visit Delhi for medical, election purpose

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday allowed Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here last month, to visit Delhi for medical reasons and election purposes and told him to inform Delhi Police of his schedule.

LGB1 MH-COURT-BHAVE Dabholkar murder case: Court denies bail to accused Bhave

Pune: A special court here on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Sanatan Sanstha member Vikram Bhave, who is one of the accused in the 2013 murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

FOREIGN:

FGN26 NEPAL-LD INDIANS Eight Indians die due to possible gas leak in Nepal

Kathmandu: Eight Indian tourists, including four minor children, died on Tuesday after they fell unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal, according to media reports.

FGN39 WEF-TRUMP US seeing economic boom never seen by world: Trump

Davos: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US is in the midst of an economic boom that has never been seen before anywhere in the world.

SPORTS:

SPF15 SPO-OPEN-LD IND No Djokovic encounter for Prajnesh, crashes out of Australian Open

Melbourne: India's top ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to compete against world number two Novak Djokovic as he crashed out of the Australian Open following defeat in men's singles opening round, here on Tuesday.

