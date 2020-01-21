TMC to table resolution against CAA in WB Assembly on Jan 27

West Bengal ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the rulingTMC will bring a resolution against the Citizenship(Amendment) Act in the Assembly on January 27

"We had submitted the resolution to the Speaker onJanuary 20. It will be placed in the assembly on January 27,"Chatterjee said

The Assembly had last September passed a resolutionagainst NRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.