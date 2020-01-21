TMC to table resolution against CAA in WB Assembly on Jan 27
West Bengal ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the rulingTMC will bring a resolution against the Citizenship(Amendment) Act in the Assembly on January 27
"We had submitted the resolution to the Speaker onJanuary 20. It will be placed in the assembly on January 27,"Chatterjee said
The Assembly had last September passed a resolutionagainst NRC.
