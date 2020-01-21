Marginal rise in night temperature in Rajasthan
There was a marginal increase in night temperature at most places in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. Jaisalmer was the coldest place in the state recording a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, it said.
Ajmer and Jodhpur each recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. It said the night temperature in Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Jaipur and Barmer was 9, 9.1, 9.7, 9.9 degrees Celsius respectively.
Kota recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. Weather will mostly remain the same on Wednesday, it said.
