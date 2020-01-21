Left Menu
Value-based services of utmost importance, students must use

  • PTI
  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:15 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:15 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged youths to realise their potential and commit themselves to the development of society. Value-based services are of utmost importance in today's world and working for only individual success does not give much satisfaction, Sonowal said at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Chief Minister's Youth Conclave.

"Youths must strive to equip themselves with required skills, knowledge through education and hardwork to achieve excellence. Students should judiciously utilise time and not get distracted in pursuit of a successful life," he said. The state government is committed to making northeast the new engine of growth for the country and capture the market in Southeast Asian countries through the Act East Policy, he added.

The youth conclave, organised by the Assam state-level advisory committee, offered a platform to the students to seek guidance from experts in entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities. Noted Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who was invited to the conclave, shared anecdotes from his life's struggles on the occasion and inspired the students with stories of his philanthropy..

