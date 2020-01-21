Mathura lawyers demand extra bench of Allahabad High Court

Demanding an extra bench of the Allahabad High Court, lawyers started a dharna here on Tuesday. They said due to pressure on litigants and an increase in the pendency of cases, an extra bench of the high court should be established either in Agra or Meerut.

Currently, the Allahabad High Court has a bench in Lucknow. Khandpeeth Sthapana Sangh convener Lalit Sharma said the dharna in the first phase will continue till January 26.

The next phase of the agitation will be decided on January 26, he said. He said for the past 40 years, the Bar is observing weekly one-day strike but the government has not taken any steps in this direction.

Even the lok adalat system has failed to reduce the pressure on litigants, he said, adding that justice delayed is justice denied. It has been decided to intensify the stir since for advocates, the interest of litigants is supreme, he stated.

Sharma said even former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was in favour of an extra bench of the Allahabad High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.