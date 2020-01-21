Workshop on inter-state anti-naxal operations held in C'garh

A better coordination between police personnel of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh is needed to tackle the menace of naxalism, senior security advisor in Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar said here on Tuesday. He was speaking on the concluding day of the two-day workshop on 'inter-state anti-naxal operation and coordination', which was attended by police officials from naxal-hit districts in Chhattisgarh and neighbouring Maharashtra besides para-military officials.

Rajnandgaon district shares its border with naxal-affected pockets in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the workshop, Kumar stressed the better inter-state coordination between police personnel of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh for tackling the menace of naxalism, a police official said.

Kumar also asked officials of both the states to be prepared to deal with any situation with a better coordination, he said. During the workshop, Kumar held discussions for about two-hours with officers and also listened to the issues and suggestions put forth by them.

An extensive discussion was held on anti-Maoist strategy and future course of offensive, he added. Among senior officers, Inspector General of Police (Durg range) Vivekanand Sinha, CRPF DIG Sanjay Kothari and others were present..

