Woman alleges rape attempt by neighbour in Bengal's Halishahar

A middle-aged woman was attempted to be raped by her neighbor in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Halishahar town's Laxmi Narayan Colony in Bijpore police station area, following which locals ransacked the accused's house, they said.

The man allegedly tried to rape her when she was alone at her home, officials said. Police said a case has been lodged after the woman filed a complaint.

The accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

