SC not staying CAA 'disappointing': Jamiat

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said the Supreme Court not staying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was "disappointing" and asserted that the law is against Constitutional principles. The Supreme Court made it clear on Wednesday that it would not stay the operation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without hearing the Centre and said a five-judge Constitution bench would decide its validity.

Seeking response from the central government in four weeks on a batch of pleas challenging the CAA, the top court also restrained high courts in the country from proceedings with pending petitions on the issue. Reacting to the development, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that the court not staying the CAA is "disappointing".

Some people are trying to give this issue of the "unconstitutional citizenship law" a Hindu-Muslim colour when the law is contrary to the country's constitutional system.

