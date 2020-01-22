Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K Police officer killed in counter insurgency operation had volunteered to serve in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:18 IST
J&K Police officer killed in counter insurgency operation had volunteered to serve in Kashmir

Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmad, who was among two security personnel killed in a gunfight with terrorists in south Kashmir, had volunteered for service in the Valley, a senior official said on Wednesday. Ahmad's body was airlifted from Srinagar and taken to Manjakote on Wednesday.

Later, the body of the SPO was was laid to rest with full honours at the graveyard in his native village Hayatpura in Rajouri. A large number of local residents had gathered at the graveyard to pay their last respects to Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.

He said senior officers of police, civil administration and the army were also present there. Ahmed had received bullet injuries during a counter insurgency operation in Awantipora in south Kashmir on Tuesday, the officer said.

"Jammu and Kashmir police will remember the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland and set an example of bravery. Six months ago, he had volunteered for serving in Kashmir," an official said. An Army jawan and a terrorist were also killed during the operation which, according to latest reports, is still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Brexit bill clears final UK parliamentary hurdle ahead of Jan. 31 exit

Britain moved a step closer to its Jan. 31 exit from the European Union when the legislation required to ratify its deal with Brussels passed its final stage in parliament on Wednesday.The bill will officially become law when it receives Ro...

Mexico human trafficking cases rise by a third but many states found lagging

By Christine Murray TIJUANA, Mexico, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - State human trafficking investigations in Mexico rose by a third last year, but academics and activists said that many parts of the country appeared to be struggling t...

Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 AFP Democrats began presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took the podium on the floor o...

Men in homes, pushed women and kids out on streets to protest against CAA: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law, saying it is shameful that the men sitting in the comfort of their homes have sent the women and children out on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020