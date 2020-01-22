J&K Police officer killed in counter insurgency operation had volunteered to serve in Kashmir

Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmad, who was among two security personnel killed in a gunfight with terrorists in south Kashmir, had volunteered for service in the Valley, a senior official said on Wednesday. Ahmad's body was airlifted from Srinagar and taken to Manjakote on Wednesday.

Later, the body of the SPO was was laid to rest with full honours at the graveyard in his native village Hayatpura in Rajouri. A large number of local residents had gathered at the graveyard to pay their last respects to Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.

He said senior officers of police, civil administration and the army were also present there. Ahmed had received bullet injuries during a counter insurgency operation in Awantipora in south Kashmir on Tuesday, the officer said.

"Jammu and Kashmir police will remember the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland and set an example of bravery. Six months ago, he had volunteered for serving in Kashmir," an official said. An Army jawan and a terrorist were also killed during the operation which, according to latest reports, is still underway.

