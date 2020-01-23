Over Rs 4 cr worth red sanders seized in TN, one held

More than 9 tonnes of red sanders valued at over Rs four crore was seized from a container lorry here and man arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence carried out vehicle checking on Avanashi National Highway on Wednesday night and intercepted the vehicle coming from Vellore.

During a search of the lorry, they found red sanders worth Rs 4.27 crore and arrested the driver. Later, he was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.